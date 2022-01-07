Hindu Groups Paste Posters Prohibiting Entry of Non-Hindus on Varanasi Ghats

One of the posters on Varanasi ghats.
(Photo: The Quint)
"Entry prohibited - non-Hindus", "this is not a request, but a warning", reads one of the posters that has come up along the banks of Ganga in Varanasi.
Speaking to PTI, Bajrang Dal's Kashi Mahanagar coordinator Nikhil Tripathi stated:
One of the posters stuck on the ghats of Ganga reads, "The ghats and temples along Maa Ganga in Kashi are symbols of the Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, faith and belief. Those who have faith and belief in Sanatan Dharma are welcome. Otherwise, this is not a picnic spot", reported PTI.
Videos and photos of the area and such posters have also emerged on social media since.
Speaking to PTI, a police official stated that the local Bhelupur police station is investigating the matter, and people captured in visuals online are being identified.
"So far, no written complaint has been made with the police. However, the police took note of the episode after some local groups highlighted it. The posters are being removed with their help," PTI quoted the police official as saying.
(With inputs from PTI.)