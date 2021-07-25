Himachal Bridge Hit By Boulders; 9 Tourists Dead, Several Injured

At least nine tourists were killed and several others were injured after massive landslides hit a bridge in Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of those who were killed in the incident. "I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot and immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote.
In shocking visuals which have emerged of the incident which happened in Kinnaur's Sangla Valley, boulders can be seen rolling down and hitting cars at the foot of a mountain.
Kinnaur SP, Sanju Ram Rana said that all 11 victims were tourists whose vehicle got hit by the boulders.
A team of doctors has also reached the spot.
Published: 25 Jul 2021,05:27 PM IST