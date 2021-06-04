Hemkunt Foundation SOS: Unidentified Goons Tear Down COVID Centre

A temporary COVID centre set up by Hemkunt Foundation, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) which delivered oxygen to many amid the second wave of COVID-19, was vandalised by unknown people on Thursday, 3 June.

As per sources working at the foundation, the destruction began around 6 am or 7 am, when the attackers stole the facility's generators and cut off its power supply, NDTV reported.

No patients were present at the facility situated in Gurugram's Sector 61 when the attack occurred. However, the foundation saw people arriving to refill their oxygen cylinders.

Hemkunt Foundation has helped many vulnerable people in need of oxygen during the devastating second wave of the pandemic, and said that it needs urgent access to 20,000 square metres of space around the city centre in order to continue offering its life-saving services.