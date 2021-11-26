Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rain to Continue till 29 Nov; At Least 5 Dead in Past 24 Hours

File image of rains in Tamil Nadu.
Heavy rains have lashed Tamil Nadu for the past two weeks but the situation has now gone from bad to worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert forecasting extremely heavy rainfalls over north Tamil Nadu on Friday, 26 November.
Districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Nagapattinam districts have been lashed with incessant rains over the past 24 hours, with Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli receiving 27 cm and 25 cm of rainfall.
The state capital, Chennai, received 7 cm of rain on Friday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minster MK Stalin on Friday inspected various areas of the capital and has directed officials to pump out the stagnant water and provide relief measures, reported The Indian Express.
According to the IMD, the extreme rainfall was triggered due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan Coast. Isolated to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash southern India till Monday, 29 November, which include Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karikal.
IMD has also predicted isolated to very heavy rainfall over south Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 28 and 29 November.
Atleast 680 huts and over 2,300 homes have been damaged due to extreme heavy rainfall and resultant flooding in Tamil Nadu, reported The Indian Express and NDTV.
According to a NDTV report, over 50,000 hectares have been destroyed in Tamil Nadu, with the worst hit districts being Chennai, Villupuram Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, and Central Tamil Nadu.
Quoting Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, NDTV reports that over 800 pumps have been deployed in the capital city last week and relief camps will be ready soon.
According to a The Indian Express report, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the following districts:
Ramanathapuram, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Theni, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Villupuram, and Tiruvarur.
Only schools have been closed in the following districts: Madurai, Sivaganga, Kallakurichi, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, and Namakkal
