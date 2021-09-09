'We Are Still Amid the Second COVID Wave': Health Secretary

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday, 9 September, held a press briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in India, with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan saying that the nation is still grappling with the second wave of the pandemic.

The minister said that there were 43,263 cases reported in the last 24 hours, with over 32,000 from Kerala. Last week, almost 68 percent of the total cases were recorded in Kerala.