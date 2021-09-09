'We Are Still Amid the Second COVID Wave': Health Secretary

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday, 9 September held a press briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in India, with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan saying that the nation is still grappling with the second wave of the pandemic. Photo used for representational purposes.
The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday, 9 September, held a press briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in India, with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan saying that the nation is still grappling with the second wave of the pandemic.
The minister said that there were 43,263 cases reported in the last 24 hours, with over 32,000 from Kerala. Last week, almost 68 percent of the total cases were recorded in Kerala.
Speaking on the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, the minister added, "The pace of vaccination and coverage is rapidly increasing. The average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakh in May to 78 lakh in September. This number is expected to climb even higher."
As per health ministry data, more vaccines have been administered in the first seven days of September than in 30 days of May.
However, Bhushan stressed that the inoculation drive will need to be sped up amid Ganesh Chaturthi and ahead of festivals such as Eid and Diwali.
Reiterating this view, Dr Balram Bhargava from ICMR said, "Low-key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced," ANI reported.
DR VK Paul, the member of health for NITI Ayog said that 58 percent of people above 18 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.
Speaking on resuming offline school, Dr Paul said that inoculating children is not a necessary precondition for reopening education centres.
"Vaccinating children is not a condition for reopening schools. This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no scientific body, epidemiological evidence suggests it as a condition. However, vaccination of staff is desirable," he stated, ANI reported.
(with inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined