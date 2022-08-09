Three More Held For Assaulting Head Constable in Anand Vihar Police Station

Three more people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable inside Anand Vihar police station in east Delhi, police said on Monday, 8 August.

With this, four people, including an advocate, have been arrested and a person has been apprehended in the case, they said.

The three accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (38), Keshav (24) and Pradeep (27), police said.