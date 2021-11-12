'Have to Take BrahMos to LAC, Need Wider Roads at Char Dham': Centre Tells SC

The central government on Thursday, 12 November, told the Supreme Court that wider roads are required in the Char Dham region of Uttarakhand in order to transport crucial military equipment to the mountainous territory, which is adjacent to the India-China border.

“The army has to take the BrahMos… a large area will be required. If it results in landslides, the army will tackle it. How do we go if the roads are not wide enough?” Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, argued in the court, The Indian Express reported.

The bench on Thursday was hearing a plea submitted by the NGO Citizens for Green Doon, that had challenged the stage-I forest and wildlife clearance granted for expansion and development of of feeder roads.