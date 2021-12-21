'Have Taken Up Release of Detained Fishermen, Boats With Sri Lankan Govt': MEA

Days after the Sri Lankan Navy seized a number of trawlers and fisherfolk from Tamil Nadu on the charges of trespassing into the neighbouring country's waters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, 21 December, said that legal representation was being arranged for the detainees.

"We are concerned at the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between 18-20 December 2021. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody," the ministry said in a statement.