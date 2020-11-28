Khalistani Miscreants Among Farmers: Haryana CM Says Without Proof

CM Khattar said he will disclose more details when he has “concrete reports.”

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is being criticised for his handling of the farmers protest by use of police force, said on Saturday, 28 November, he has reports of Khalistani miscreants present among protesting farmers.

He told ANI, “We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte'.”

Khattar, however, did not give any more details. He was referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 as a fallout of the Khalistani movement. Several right-wing supporters have been claiming that the farmer protests are being fuelled by Khalistani elements.