Hathras SIT Completes Probe, May Submit Report Soon

The SIT was set up to investigate the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras district has completed its investigation and may soon submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An SIT member said that though the investigations had been completed, the panel will need time to prepare an exhaustive report.

The SIT was set up on 30 September 2020 and initially given seven days to probe the Hathras case, but given 10-day extension on its request. The 10-day extension expires on Saturday.

The SIT members – Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, IG Chandra Prakash and SP Poonam – are still in Hathras even as the CBI took over the case and begun its own investigations.