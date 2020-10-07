Hathras Case: SIT Given 10-Day Extension to Submit Report

The report was earlier scheduled to be submitted on Wednesday. The Quint The report was earlier scheduled to be submitted on Wednesday. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ArvindGunasekar) India The report was earlier scheduled to be submitted on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the Hathras case, to submit its report by 10 days. "Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the SIT to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days," Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Awanish K Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday, 7 October.

The report was earlier scheduled to be submitted on Wednesday. The SIT has UP Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandraprakash and police officer Poonam as its members, reported NDTV. The alleged gang rape and torture of the Dalit woman in Hathras last month has sparked massive outrage, with Opposition leaders hitting the streets to protest. The late night cremation of the victim hours after she died in a Delhi hospital led to further questions being raised regarding the administration’s handling of the case.