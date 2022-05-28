24 More People Taken Into Custody Over 'Hate' Slogans at PFI Rally in Kerala

Hearing a plea on the issue, the court asked the petitioner if he was referring to the same rally where the boy was seen raising the slogans and when the answer came in affirmative, an angry court asked 'what's happening?' and ordered that strong action be taken against the organisers of the rally.

The boy's father has also been identified as a known PFI activist who had participated in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests as well. The boy was brought to Alappuzha to take part in the rally by his father and was spotted sitting atop the shoulders of a man called Anzar, and leading the sloganeering. A case has been registered against the organisers of the rally for promoting rivalry and hatred among communities.

The PFI, meanwhile, said that the slogans were against "Hindutva fascists" and not against Hindus or Christians.