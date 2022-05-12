Hasdeo Arand: Chhattisgarh HC Quashes Plea Against Land Acquisition for Mining

CG High Court dismisses plea against land acquisition for mining project in Hasdeo Arand.
(Photo: Twitter/@tribalVoice99_
The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed the pleas against the land acquisition for the Parsa Coal Block in the Hasdeo Arand area.
A division bench of chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami and justice Rajendra Chauhan Singh Samant in their order on Wednesday, 11 May, dismissed the five pleas challenging the acquisition process for the mine allocated to Rajasthan's Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.
The court in its order said:
However, Sudiep Shrivastava, the lawyer for the petitioners, said that they will challenge the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the Hasdeo Arand region where the Parsa coal mine is located is witnessing tribal protests against the mining projects since final clearances were given to acquire 841.538 hectares of forest land for the mining project.
On 6 April, the Parsa coal mine was given final approval by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. The tribals of Hasdeo have been protesting against coal mining, accusing the government as well as the mining companies of falsifying Gram Sabha consent and discrepancies in land acquisition.
