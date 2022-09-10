7 Drown During Ganesh Visarjan, Haryana CM Says 'Heart-Wrenching'

Devotees carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh during the Visarjan ceremony on the last day of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in East Delhi, Friday, 9 September. Representational image.
Seven people drowned in Haryana during Ganpati Visarjan (idol immersion ceremony) after the10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi ended on Friday, 9 September, NDTV reported.
While three deaths were reported from Sonipat, four more were reported from Mahendragarh.
"The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning in the canal during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching," tweeted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
"We all stand with the families of the deceased in this difficult time. An NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery," he added.
In the tragic incident that occurred in Sonipat, a man, who had gone for the idol immersion, drowned along with his son and nephew. The police said that the post-mortem of the bodies is underway and an investigation has also been launched.
On the other hand, in Mahendragarh, around nine people were washed away due to the strong current of water during the Visarjan. While eight people were pulled out of the canal, only four of them could be saved.
