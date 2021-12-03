Haryana Govt Shuts Schools in 4 Districts, Bans Construction Amid Air Pollution

Amid dipping air quality levels, the Haryana government on Thursday, 2 December, ordered that all schools in Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad, and Jhajjar will remain shut until further directions.
(Photo: PTI)
The government also banned construction activities in the 14 National Capital Region (NCR) districts of the state.
The state government also imposed a complete ban on the operation of all diesel generator sets in the 14 NCR districts of Haryana "till weather conditions improve."
Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Poor' category in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram on Friday, amid a pollution crisis in the national capital and its surrounding regions.
Meanwhile, the Union government on Friday said in the Supreme Court that it has set up a five-member task force and 17 flying squads to ensure the implementation of steps with regard to air pollution in the NCR and its adjoining areas.
