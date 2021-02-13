Will Bring Law for Recovery of Damages from Protesters: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 13 February, with the farmers' protest coming up for discussion, and the former said after the meeting that they will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters.
"We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters," CM Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on his meeting with Shah.
Such a law might be brought in by the government in the upcoming session of the state Assembly, NDTV reporting, citing Khattar.
The Haryana CM's remarks come as the farmers' protests against the three contentious laws continue on the borders of Delhi-NCR.
On 26 January, violence erupted in several parts of Delhi during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.
"If through a positive dialogue, any amendment in these laws is required, then the government will always be ready for it," Khattar was further quoted as saying on Saturday.
