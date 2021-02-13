Will Bring Law for Recovery of Damages from Protesters: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 13 February, with the farmers' protest coming up for discussion, and the former said after the meeting that they will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters.

"We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters," CM Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on his meeting with Shah.

Such a law might be brought in by the government in the upcoming session of the state Assembly, NDTV reporting, citing Khattar.