Harsimrat Badal-Led Delegation Meets Prez: Farm Laws, Pegasus Raised

The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament has seen continuous protests by the Opposition over the farm laws as well as the Pegasus spyware controversy, leading to disruptions and adjournments of both the Houses.

Protests against the farm laws have been going on since late last year, with agitating farmers calling for their repeal and a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

The Pegasus spyware controversy, meanwhile, surfaced a day before the start of the Monsoon session with the publication of the first series of reports. Since then, multiple reports have sought to show how Opposition leaders, activists, journalists and even current ministers may have been potential targets of surveillance in the past.