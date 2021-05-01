Harpreet Brar’s Jibe at Akshay Kumar Goes Viral on Social Media

Harpreet has been the centre of attraction ever since he single-handedly blew away Royal Challengers Bangalore. In what was an exhibition of left-arm spin bowling, he sent back skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villers to rock RCB’s boat and leave the chase only of academic interest. As a result of the hype, his taunt at the high-profile superstar from a week ago picked up steam all of a sudden. It garnered over 23 thousand likes and was retweeted an astonishing 6.4 thousand times.