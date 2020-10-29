Harish Salve Ties the Knot With Artist Caroline Brossard in London

India’s former Solicitor General, advocate Harish Salve, exchanged wedding vows with Caroline Brossard, a London-based artist of French-Spanish descent, on Wednesday, 28 October in small church ceremony, Economic Times reported. The ceremony was attended by 15 people following strict COVID-19 regulations. Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal reportedly joined the celebrations via Zoom. Sixty-five-year-old Salve and 56-year-old Brossard, who holds a Masters in Fine Arts from Chelsea School of Arts, met at an art event in North London and had reportedly been in a relationship for over a year. In June of this year, Salve reportedly formalised his divorce from his wife of 38 years.

Salve is a baptised Christian and has two daughters, Sanya and Saakshi. Brossard also has an 18-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. In January this year, Salve was appointed as a Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales in January. A senior Supreme Court advocate, Salve is known for being involved in many high-profile cases like Ratan Tata, Vodafone, ITC Hotels, and so on. Salve also appeared for New Delhi in the case pertaining to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism."

