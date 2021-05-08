Cong Discourse on Central Vista ‘Bizarre, Hypocritical’: Union Min

Taking a dig at Congress’ criticism over the Central Vista Project, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday, 7 May, said that the party’s discourse is “bizarre” and that the PM Modi-led government has its priorities right.
Puri took to social media hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the project, calling it a “criminal wastage”.
In a series of tweets, Puri wrote, “Congress' discourse on Central Vista is bizarre. Cost of Central Vista is about ₹20,000 crore, over several years. GoI has allocated nearly twice that amount for vaccination! India's healthcare budget for just this year was over ₹3 lakh crore. We know our priorities. (sic)"
Attaching photographs, the Union minister accused the Congress and its allies of “splurging” on new projects in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, where the Opposition parties are in power.
“While Central Vista is not new, see Congress’ hypocrisy. Congress & its allies are splurging on a new project reconstructing an MLA hostel in Maharashtra & building a new Legislative Assembly building in Chhattisgarh. If this is fine, what is the problem with Central Vista?” he said in another tweet.
Puri also said that when United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, Congress leaders had supported the idea of a new Parliament.
"Congress doesn't stop at hypocrisy. Look at their shameful double face. During UPA, Congress leaders wrote about the need for a new parliament. The Speaker in 2012 wrote a letter to Urban Development Ministry for the same. And now they have the gall to oppose the same project?" he tweeted.
Many Opposition parties have criticised the project asking the Centre to shelve the project and shift its attention to tackle the second wave of the covid pandemic.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called the construction work on the project "grotesque.”
The Union government’s ambitious redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. It will also have new residences for the PM and the vice president.
The construction work of the Central Vista project, which has been brought under the ambit of “essential services,” is ongoing even as the national capital is grappling with the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic and people are scrambling for hospital beds, oxygen and basic medical equipments.
