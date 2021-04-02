Harassment of Nuns in Jhansi: 2 Held Over Fake Conversion Claims

The two nuns and the two postulants were travelling from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha on 19 March. The nuns and postulants belong to the Sacred Heart convent under Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church.

The two nuns were accompanying the postulants to their first trip home in Odisha since they had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province.

An ABVP leader, Ajay Shankar Tiwari, was travelling in the adjacent compartment on the train. Seeing the nuns and the two girls, he informed the Jhansi GRP about “suspicion” of religious conversion, following which ruckus ensued onboard the train.