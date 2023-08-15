Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort

Happy Independence Day 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his address to the nation at 7:30 AM from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 77th Independence Day.
Around 1,800 special guests have been invited for the grand event, including Central Vista Project and New Parliament building workers, sarpanches, Khadi workers, nurses, primary school teachers, and fishermen.
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of Independence Day approved 76 Gallantry medals for the Central Armed Forces and the Indian Army. These include four Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras, 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
Narendra Modi will be delivering his 10th speech as Prime Minister from the Red Fort – as many times as former PM Manmohan Singh.
President Droupadi Murmu had extended her greetings to the nation in a televised address on 14 August.
The Centre has set up 'selfie points' across Delhi, from where people can take pictures on Independence Day.
PM Modi has arrived at the Red Fort ahead of his speech.
PM Modi paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading to the Red Fort to address the nation.
PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the public on Independence Day ahead of his speech.
"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" he said.
