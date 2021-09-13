HamareAbbaJaan: Netizens Show UP CM Why 'Abba Jaan' Is Not a Slur

The campaign asked people to post a photo of their ‘Abbajaan’ and share their fathers’ story to demonstrate “what parental love stands for".
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Kushinagar on Sunday, 12 September.
During his speech, Adityanath said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics. Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration”, news agency ANI reported.
Adityanath’s use of the words ‘Abba Jaan’ as a slur, from its use as a term of endearment for a father, led to massive outrage against the chief minister. Meanwhile, netizens started a campaign on Twitter with #HamareAbbaJaan.
The poster for the campaign read, “It is sad that the CM of Uttar Pradesh thinks that a beautiful word like Abbajaan (beloved father) should be used as a dog whistle. It is an attempt to strip a section of citizens of the dignity and transform lovely words into abuses."
