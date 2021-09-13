HamareAbbaJaan: Netizens Show UP CM Why 'Abba Jaan' Is Not a Slur

In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Kushinagar on Sunday, 12 September.

During his speech, Adityanath said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics. Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration”, news agency ANI reported.

Adityanath’s use of the words ‘Abba Jaan’ as a slur, from its use as a term of endearment for a father, led to massive outrage against the chief minister. Meanwhile, netizens started a campaign on Twitter with #HamareAbbaJaan.