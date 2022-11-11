Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court Extends Order Protecting 'Shivling' Area

The Supreme Court on Friday, 11 November, extended its 17 May order protecting the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The order is an interim one and will continue until further directions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha also allowed the Hindu parties to move an application before the Varanasi district judge for combining the lawsuits filed on the Gyanvapi row.

In May, a court permitted a video survey of the mosque had found that an oval object was present on the premises.

The Supreme Court had then passed an interim order directing the District Magistrate to ensure protection of the area where the oval object was found.

Muslims had said that the object is a fountain in the wazu khana or ablution tank, and not a symbolic representation of the Hindu god Shiva as claimed by the Hindu side.