Case Over Threat Letter Received By Judge Who Ordered Filming of Gyanvapi Mosque

Police has registered a case over a handwritten threat letter received by Varanasi Civil Judge, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh.

The case has been registered based on the complaint made by an orderly of the Judge, reported NDTV.

Judge Diwakar had on Tuesday informed the state about the threat letter. In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, Diwakar said he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post.