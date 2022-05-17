Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live: SC to Hear Plea Against Survey, Report Deadline Today

A Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will be hearing petitions by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid challenging a survey ordered by a Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Tuesday, 17 May.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Varanasi court directed that a spot in the mosque complex be sealed after it was claimed by a court-appointed advocate commissioner that a shivling was found during the said survey.

Previously, the Varanasi court had ordered an inspection of the mosque premises on petitions moved by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the complex – where Hindu prayers were currently permitted once a year. The report was slated to be submitted on 17 May.