Gurugram House Help Assault Case: Placement Agency Owner, 1 Other Held

Days after the minor domestic worker was rescued from a Gurugram household, where her employers allegedly thrashed her for months, the Gurugram police on Friday, 10 February, arrested the owner of the placement agency from where the 17-year-old had been hired, and another person involved in her placement.

Who are the new held? The owner was identified as Arun Kumar Turi, and the other accused is one Manish Nag, reported The Indian Express.

Arun was reportedly paid Rs 30,000 from the accused couple, and Manish received Rs. 10,000 as commission.

Placement agency was not registered: The report quoted a police official as saying that Arun's agency, which operated from Delhi, was not registered.

"Manish works in housekeeping and has been in touch with Arun since the lockdown. The minor’s maternal uncle was acquainted with Manish from Jharkhand and when the uncle came to Delhi, he contacted Manish and asked him to arrange a job for the minor as her family was struggling financially," the police added, reported The Indian Express.