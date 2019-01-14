Gulzarilal Nanda: The Man Who (Also) Became the PM Twice

Not many would disagree that one bit of trivia to make its way through to quiz books right since the mid-60s was about a certain Gulzarilal Nanda, who twice took oath as the Prime Minister of the country, though as an ‘acting’ one on both occasions.

One might wonder if people would still be interested in Nanda had he not made it to the coveted chair in the PMO, for all of 26 days – once when Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964 and then again when Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966.

In all probability, he might have ended up being one of the many who before independence rallied behind the Mahatma, and after 1947 became a trusted lieutenant in the pursuit of establishing Nehruvian socialism.