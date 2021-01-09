Ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away; Tributes Pour in

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of Gujarat, Madhavsinh Solanki passed away on Saturday, 9 January, at the age of 93.

Solanki, who lived in Gandhinagar, passed away in his sleep, The Indian Express (IE) reported quoting Congress sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express condolences and called him a formidable leader who will be remembered for his service to the society.