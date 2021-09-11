Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns From Post

File image of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, 11 September.
The BJP leader was serving as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
Published: 11 Sep 2021,03:15 PM IST