Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns From Post

Vijay Rupani was serving as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016.
File image of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, used for representational purposes.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

File image of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, used for representational purposes.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, 11 September.

The BJP leader was serving as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

