Gujarat AAP Leader Arrested for Attacking Cops, Party Says 'BJP Has Framed'

Gandhinagar superintendent of police, Mayur Chavda, said, “We had detained 55 protesters of Vidyasahayak recruitment and brought them to sector 27. Jadeja had followed the detainees and abused and assaulted the policemen present over there. Initially, there were only two-three policemen present, however, after more personnel reached the spot, he went back to his car and tried to flee,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Chavda added, “When a few policemen tried to stop his car, he dragged one of them on his bonnet for a few meters. He was then apprehended. We have video evidence against him and we have booked him under Indian penal code Section 307 for an attempt to murder and 332 for causing hurt to a public servant on duty.”

Jadeja, who had joined AAP in 2020, is a student activist cum YouTuber.

His complaints of irregularities in government recruitment over the past three years has resulted in the cancellation of two government exams — Bin Sachivalay clerk and office assistant exam and head clerk recruitment by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) exam, dozens of arrests, and even an ongoing investigation into the two more exams.