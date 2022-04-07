Gujarat AAP Leader Arrested for Attacking Cops, Party Says 'BJP Has Framed'

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and youth-wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja.
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth-wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, was arrested by the police on Wednesday, 6 April, outside the superintendent of police (SP) office in Gandhinagar on Tuesday evening, 5 April, for allegedly assaulting police personnel and dragging one of them on his vehicle’s bonnet.
Jadeja had reached the SP office in Gandhinagar sector 27 around 4:15 pm on Tuesday in support of 55 aspirants of “Vidyasahayak” recruitment who were detained by the police for protesting and demanding an increase in the number of posts, as per the police.
Before he was arrested, Jadeja claimed that he had reached the SP office to help the detainees because a few women protesters had fainted due to heat and exhaustion.
Meanwhile, Gopal Italia, president of AAP Gujarat, stated on Twitter, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has framed Yuvrajsinh Jadeja in a fake case because he was fighting for the rights of hardworking unemployed youth of Gujarat. If you have courage Harsh Sanghavi (Gujarat Home Minister), then arrest Vora. The AAP stands with Yuvrajsinh.”
Gandhinagar superintendent of police, Mayur Chavda, said, “We had detained 55 protesters of Vidyasahayak recruitment and brought them to sector 27. Jadeja had followed the detainees and abused and assaulted the policemen present over there. Initially, there were only two-three policemen present, however, after more personnel reached the spot, he went back to his car and tried to flee,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.
Chavda added, “When a few policemen tried to stop his car, he dragged one of them on his bonnet for a few meters. He was then apprehended. We have video evidence against him and we have booked him under Indian penal code Section 307 for an attempt to murder and 332 for causing hurt to a public servant on duty.”
Jadeja, who had joined AAP in 2020, is a student activist cum YouTuber.
His complaints of irregularities in government recruitment over the past three years has resulted in the cancellation of two government exams — Bin Sachivalay clerk and office assistant exam and head clerk recruitment by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) exam, dozens of arrests, and even an ongoing investigation into the two more exams.
More recently, Jadeja had held a press conference giving evidence of an alleged paper leak in the recruitment of Van Rakshak (Forest Guard) posts.
Though the state government accepted irregularities at a few centers in the state, Gujarat maintained that the Van Rakshak paper was not leaked.
(With inouts from The Indian Express.)
