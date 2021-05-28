IGST Waived on COVID Supplies From Abroad: FM After GST Panel Meet

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has exempted the import of the medicine used for treating 'black fungus' (mucormycosis) from the levy of I-GST (Integrated GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced after chairing the 43rd meeting of the panel on Friday, 28 May.
The panel has also decided to waive I-GST on free COVID-19-related supplies from abroad, Sitharaman pointed out.
An amnesty scheme for small GST taxpayers was also announced, allowing the filing of returns with a reduced late fee.
“One of the biggest decisions today is reduction of compliance burden of small taxpayers and medium-sized taxpayers... To provide relief to small taxpayers, an amnesty scheme has been recommended for reducing the late fee payable in these cases. Taxpayers can now file their pending returns and avail the benefits of this amnesty scheme with reduced late fees," the finance minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Furthermore, she said that the Centre will borrow Rs 1.58 lakh crore to compensate states for the loss of revenue from GST.
The Council will hold a special session to discuss the extension of paying compensation to states beyond 2022, Sitharaman said.
Along with Sitharaman, the 43rd GST Council meeting was attended by MoS Anurag Thakur, along with the finance ministers of states and Union territories.
The meeting comes amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, which has crippled the economy once again. Over the last couple of days, the country has got foreign aid for essential medicines and equipment in the face of shortages.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Published: 28 May 2021,10:02 PM IST