GoM Working on Plans to Rebuild Media, Public Outreach: Report

The Union government is working alongside a group of ministers (GoM) to create a new media strategy to strengthen its public outreach. The nine cabinet ministers will focus on ten key areas in detail to address criticism and to nationally spread a positive message, reports Hindustan Times.

The GoM includes Cabinet ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, S Jaishankar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur and Babul Supriyo.

The ministers have prepared a report after extensive sittings to discuss ‘government communication’ and aim to work with influencers to amplify outreach programmes and media engagement at a state and district level.

They have also recommended to include developing Prasar Bharati News Service as a key news agency of the country and developing DD International along the lines of “best international public broadcasters,” reported Hindustan Times.