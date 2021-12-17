Group Captain Varun Singh Cremated in Bhopal with Full Military Honours

Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away from burn injuries incurred during the tragic helicopter crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, was cremated with full military honours in his hometown in Bhopal on Friday, 17 December.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those who paid last respects to the Air Force officer at the Bairagarh crematorium in Bhopal.

Initially, the last rites were arranged to be held at the Bhadbhada crematorium but the ceremony was moved to Bairagarh at his father, Col (retd) KP Singh’s request.