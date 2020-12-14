‘Grant NOC to Preserve INS Viraat’: Shiv Sena MP Writes to Centre

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, 14 December, seeking his intervention to grant the NOC to preserve aircraft carrier 'INS Viraat'.
Recounting the majestic history of INS Viraat, whose motto translates to, ‘one who controls the sea is powerful’, Chaturvedi said that “today, it has been made powerless and is being broken down and dismembered to be sold as scrap.”
It should instead be preserved as a memorial of India’s maritime history, she added.
Stating that “it would be a crying shame if we let go of our history without giving the benefit of knowledge to our future generation,” the MP said that the warship can be saved if the Government of India so desires.
The now decommissioned INS Viraat was bought by Shri Ram Green Ship Recycling Industries Ltd, Gujarat, for Rs 38.50 crore in an auction.
