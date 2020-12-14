‘Grant NOC to Preserve INS Viraat’: Shiv Sena MP Writes to Centre

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, 14 December, seeking his intervention to grant the NOC to preserve aircraft carrier 'INS Viraat'.

Recounting the majestic history of INS Viraat, whose motto translates to, ‘one who controls the sea is powerful’, Chaturvedi said that “today, it has been made powerless and is being broken down and dismembered to be sold as scrap.”