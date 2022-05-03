'Govt Will Lose Rs 30,000 Cr by Undervaluation': Cong Slams Centre Over LIC IPO

A Congress statement asked, "Why was the LIC valuation of ₹ 12-14 lakh crore in February 2022 reduced to ₹ 6 lakh crore in just two months? While filing the prospectus in February 2022 for this mega IPO (Initial Public Offering), LIC disinvestment was aimed at 2.5 times the embedded value (EV), but now the valuation of the IPO is towards 1.1 times its embedded value. Comparably, HDFC Life Insurance is trading at 3.9 times EV, and SBI Life and ICICI Prudential Life trade at 3.2 times and 2.5 times their embedded value respectively."