Govt To Hold ‘Gau Vigyan’ Exam To Create Interest About Cows

The government, on Tuesday, 5 January, announced a national-level voluntary online exam on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) to be held on 25 February, reported PTI.
The intent of this exam is reportedly to get students and general public interested in learning about the indigenous cow and its benefits.
Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (RKA), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will be conducting the exam every year.
RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria, according to PTI, said:
MORE DETAILS
Further, primary, secondary and college-level students, as well as the general public can appear for the 'Kamdhenu Gau-Vignyan Prachar-Prasar Examination’. There will reportedly be no fee charged for taking the exam.
The RKA has also reportedly come up with study material on cow science.
The questions in the exam will be objective-type, the syllabus will be shared on the RKA website and the results will be declared immediately and certificates granted, reported PTI.
The RKA chief also informed PTI that “meritorious candidates will be provided prizes and certificates.”
Kathiria also reportedly shared that universities are interested in setting up a chair and research centres on cows and issues pertaining to them.
Published: undefined