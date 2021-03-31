Govt Took Short Cuts To Expand Privatisation Before Budget: Report

In a span of six months leading up to the Union Budget on 1 February 2021, the Ministry of Finance narrowed the criteria to retain ownership in public sector companies, added more sectors to the divestment list, and rolled back a proposal on minimum number of PSUs to be retained, a BloombergQuint investigative report stated.

In doing so, the team shepherding the policy also skipped over some of the processes laid down for inter-departmental consultations, thereby finalising it in time for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s February Budget speech, the report stated.

BloombergQuint has accessed a series of communications through the Right To Information Act between the Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and different ministries starting July 2020, which culminated in a Cabinet note dated 23 January.