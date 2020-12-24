Govt Approves Investment of Over Rs 59,000 Crore for SC Students

Under the scheme, SC students will be allowed to pursue any course after Class 11, with the government bearing the cost for their education.

The statement further reads, “A campaign will be launched to enroll the students, from the poorest households, passing the 10th standard, in the higher education courses of their choice. It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards, would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years.”

(With inputs from Business Standard and NDTV.)