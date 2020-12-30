Goswami, BARC’s Ex-CEO Conspired to Rig TRPs: Mumbai Cops To Court

In the police’s remand note submitted before a magistrate's court, the authorities claimed that all three accused had manipulated TRPs for profits, and that Goswami had provided “payment in lakhs” to Dasgupta.

PTI quoted the note, which read “Dasgupta misused his official position and manipulated TRPs of specific news channels broadcast by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd such as Republic Bharat Hindi and Republic TV English.”