Dhanteras 2020: Gold Price Crosses Rs 50,000; Auspicious Timings

Dhanteras is the beginning of the auspicious festival of Diwali. This year it is being celebrated on Friday, 13 November. This day is the best time to invest in gold and other metals. Gold prices rose to Rs 50,614 on Friday.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the many festivals celebrated during the Diwali season. It is an extremely important festival for the Hindu community and the excitement is high.

Gold futures on MCX were up 0.03 percent at Rs 50,614 per 10 grams. However, silver futures fell by 0.24 percent to Rs 62,591 per kg.