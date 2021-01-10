GoAir Sacks Senior Pilot for Derogatory Tweet Against PM Modi

GoAir on Saturday, 9 January, said that it has sacked a senior pilot for posting derogatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, the airline company said that the employee flouted company’s social media policy.
“GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee. GoAir has terminated the services of the captain with immediate effect,” read the statement.
The action follows a tweet by the pilot which read: “PM is an idiot. You can call me same in return. It’s ok. I don’t matter. Bcoz I am not PM. But PM is an idiot. Period.” The tweet was posted on Thursday.
He later deleted the post and issued an apology. “I apologise for my tweets about PM, other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views,” he posted.
