Artists, Academics Demand GN Saibaba Be Reinstated in DU College

Reacting to the news of Dr GN Saibaba’s termination from Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand (RLA) College, writers, academicians, social and political activists came out in his support, asking the college to reverse its decision and reinstate him.
His appeal against the sentence and judgment has been admitted before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, and the date of hearing is awaited.
Saibaba had been teaching at RLA since 2003. He was suspended in 2014 and had since been receiving 50 percent of his salary. On 31 March, the principal of RLA college terminated his services.
Reacting to the news, his wife Vasantha Kumari had told The Quint, “We will challenge the decision in the court as our livelihood has been taken away and we are dependent on him.”
Soon after the termination, two statements were issued, one by the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr GN Saibaba and the second by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).
The committee comprises teachers from the University of Delhi and other universities, writers, artists, social and political activists. In the statement, they called the action to terminate his services ‘arbitrary.’
“The Committee has learned that the College had been given a clear directive from the University of Delhi to send a second Show Cause Notice to Dr Saibaba, regarding the termination of his services, in June 2019. In November 2020, the College wrote again to Dr Saibaba’s wife, stating that he would be given fifteen days to reply. She replied stating that Dr Saibaba was unable to reply because of extreme ill-health, and the lockdown due to COVID-19 only made matters worse for him. However, without waiting for Dr Saibaba’s reply to this second Notice, the College has arbitrarily, and in complete violation of all principles of natural justice, proceeded to terminate his services,” the statement read.
“The Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr GN Saibaba strongly condemns this arbitrary action, and demands that the college and Delhi University immediately reverse their decision, and reinstate Dr Saibaba in service, until his appeal against his conviction is disposed off,” it added.
The letter released by DUTA read: “We wish to re-iterate that since Dr Saibaba's appeal before the high court has been admitted and listed for hearing, the matter is sub judice and the original proceedings are continuing, the case against him cannot be regarded as final until all appellate remedies are exhausted.”
“We, therefore, request you once again to review and withdraw any action taken against Dr Saibaba and not to take any further action against him until his appeal is heard and decided,” it added.
