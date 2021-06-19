Ghaziabad: 9 Men Accused of Assaulting Muslim Man Granted Bail

All the nine men accused of assaulting 72-year old Abdul Samad Saifi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district have been granted interim bail and eight of them have already been released from jail, Inspector of Loni Border Police Station informed The Quint.
The accused have been granted interim bail till 17 August.
On 5 June, a mob was caught on camera while assaulting 70-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi in UP’s Ghaziabad district. While several people claimed that the attack on 5 June, in which the assailants also chopped off Saifi’s beard, was a communally motivated hate crime, the UP Police denied the communal angle and has registered an FIR against Twitter, The Wire and several journalists for allegedly "provoking communal sentiments”.
On June 19, Ghaziabad Police informed news agency ANI that Samajwadi Party’s Ummed Pehelwan Idrisi has been arrested near Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi.
Ummed Pehelwan Idrisi had helped the 72-year-old man in filing the complaint against the assault he was subjected to. Later, Pehelwan had said that the FIR registered in the case was not based on the original complaint filed by the elderly man.
Searches were underway for Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi in Ghaziabad who was booked by police in connection with the circulation of a “communal” video related to the assault on an elderly Muslim man.
Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Pathak said the district police wanted Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi to appear before it and record his statement in connection with the case.
Filed on the complaint of a local policeman, the FIR said Idrisi had "unnecessarily" made the video – in which Abdul Shamad Saifi narrated his ordeal – with an intention to "create social disharmony" and shared it through his Facebook account.
On his way to Hajipur Bheta in UP’s Ghaziabad district on the afternoon of 5 June, Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly abducted by a young auto driver under the pretext of driving him.
An FIR was registered by the police under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting to break public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 295A (deliberate malicious acts to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
After the video of a 72-year-old Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally beaten up in Ghaziabad’s Loni went viral, many shared the video claiming the incident of being a communally motivated hate crime.
However, denying such allegations, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad filed an FIR on Tuesday, 15 June, against nine entities including Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India Pvt for having done nothing to prevent the video from getting viral.
