Gauhati HC Orders Release of Woman First Declared as 'Indian,' Then 'Foreigner'

An Assam resident, who was declared as Indian in 2016 and then as a foreigner in 2021 by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT), will walk out of detention on Thursday, 16 December, after intervention by the Gauhati High Court.

Fifty-five-year-old Hasina Bhanu, a resident of Darrang, was lodged in the Tezpur detention camp in October after being declared a foreigner.

Bhanu had then submitted a plea in the court, observing that the FT had in 2016 declared that she was not a foreigner or an illegal immigrant, as per an NDTV report.