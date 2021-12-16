Gauhati HC Orders Release of Woman First Declared as 'Indian,' Then 'Foreigner'

An Assam resident, who was declared as Indian in 2016 and then as a foreigner in 2021 by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT), will walk out of detention on Thursday, 16 December, after intervention by the Gauhati High Court.
(Photo Courtesy: Gauhati High Court)
An Assam resident, who was declared as Indian in 2016 and then as a foreigner in 2021 by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT), will walk out of detention on Thursday, 16 December, after intervention by the Gauhati High Court.
Fifty-five-year-old Hasina Bhanu, a resident of Darrang, was lodged in the Tezpur detention camp in October after being declared a foreigner.
Bhanu had then submitted a plea in the court, observing that the FT had in 2016 declared that she was not a foreigner or an illegal immigrant, as per an NDTV report.
"The petitioner despite being an Indian citizen had to face detention in a camp and will now be released," the high court said on Monday, NDTV reported.
The court noted that the tribunal was aware that Bhanu had previously been declared an Indian, and so the second order of the FT cannot be upheld.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)