Garima Abrol, Wife of Late Squadron Leader, Now a Flying Officer

Flying Officer Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, is now a Flying Officer with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Garima graduated from the Air Force Academy on Saturday, 19 December.
Squadron leader Samir Abrol, along with co-pilot Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, lost their lives after their two-seater IAF Mirage 2000 TI aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.
Negi and Abrol were taking the plane on a test sortie after it had been upgraded by the HAL there.
She also mentioned that Garima will be posted in Bareilly.
