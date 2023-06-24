'No More Goons': How Ganga Jamna School Changed the Fate of Kids in MP's Damoh

This article is part of our ongoing coverage from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where the shutting down of English-medium Ganga Jamna School, following a hijab row, has put the future of more than 1,000 children in jeopardy. As we continue to bring you ground reports from Damoh, we need your help.

Located in the Futera area of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Ganga Jamna School came up in 2010, accompanying a change in the area, which was once gripped with violence and crime, locals tells The Quint.

Futera is home to around 15,000 voters and is cramped with houses built in a haphazard way, leaving barely an inch between them. The mohalla is intra-connected with narrow passages, except for one wide road that passes through the front of the school.