'No More Goons': How Ganga Jamna School Changed the Fate of Kids in MP's Damoh

Located in the Futera area of Damoh, Ganga Jamna School, locals say, came up in 2010, accompanying a change in the area, which was once gripped with violence and crime.
(Photo: The Quint/Vishnukant Tiwari)
This article is part of our ongoing coverage from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where the shutting down of English-medium Ganga Jamna School, following a hijab row, has put the future of more than 1,000 children in jeopardy. As we continue to bring you ground reports from Damoh, we need your help.
Become a member – and support our journalism.
Located in the Futera area of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Ganga Jamna School came up in 2010, accompanying a change in the area, which was once gripped with violence and crime, locals tells The Quint.
Futera is home to around 15,000 voters and is cramped with houses built in a haphazard way, leaving barely an inch between them. The mohalla is intra-connected with narrow passages, except for one wide road that passes through the front of the school.
Damoh's Futera area houses predominantly lower middle-class families – Muslims, Hindus, and also Jain – with most of them being farmhands, beedi makers, or labourers.
A local social worker, Narmada Singh Ekta, tells The Quint, that the school grew popular as it provided quality education to students, especially those from marginalised communities, and helped get rid of 'goons' from the area.
However, nearly 13 years after its establishment, the school stands shut amid allegations of religious conversion and 'forcing' Hindu students to wear the hijab.
A classroom in Ganga Jamna School lies vacant as over 1,200 students face an uncertain future, following the arrest of its principal and two other school officials.
Vikram Thakur's three children were studying in Ganga Jamna School. A farmer by profession, he owns five acres of land – and lives merely 700 metres from the school. He caters to the needs of his family of five from the earnings from his land.
Thakur's worry right now is finding a new school for his children. But, more so, being able to afford it.
"My three children were studying in Ganga Jamna School while I only had to pay the fees for two of my kids. They had exempted the fees for one of my children," says Vikram Thakur.
Talking about finding a new school, he says:
Tarun – now a Class 10 student at the Ganga Jamna School – has studied in Ganga Jamna School since nursery. His father Mukesh Ahirwar is a contractual employee with the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board and earns Rs 8,000-9,000 per month. His mother is a homemaker.
Tarun's mother Usha Ahirwar tells The Quint that they had paid the first instalment of Tarun's fees for Class 10 – and they don't have the means to get him admitted to a new school.
Tarun's mother Usha Ahirwar tells The Quint that they had paid the first instalment of Tarun's fees for Class 10 – and they don't have the means to get him admitted to a new school.
A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who did not want to be named, blames the media for 'tainting' the school, but wonders whether the trust of all parents can be restored.
Some of the parents that this reporter met were candid about not readmitting their children to Ganga Jamna School even if it reopens.
"We are facing challenges in admitting our children to a new school, but we are unsure if we can now send our kids to Ganga Jamna. If there is even a slightest of chance that the school was trying to influence our children's religious beliefs, we can't send them there," a parent, who wanted to stay anonymous, tells The Quint.
Damoh has around 25 government-run primary-middle-high schools catering to 8,000 students while around 40,000 students are getting educated in around 50 private schools in the district.
Damoh District collector Mayank Agarwal tells The Quint that they are mapping the availability of the schools in the area to see if the students of Ganga Jamna can be admitted in some of these schools.
"We are mapping the students and the availability in other schools where these children could be admitted to. However, it's not a one-day process. Our first and foremost concern is about the education of the children and we are trying to sort things out soon."
Until then, 1,200 students are out of school.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)