'Fully Committed to Theaterisation of Armed Forces': IAF Chief

Asserting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is 'fully committed' to the theaterisation of the armed forced said Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria on Friday, 2 July, reported NDTV.

When asked about the theaterisation of armed forces, Air Chief Marshall Bhadauria said that they 'must get it right', reported NDTV.

The IAF in the past has raised concerns regarding theatre commands, stating that it will be operationally unwise to split the air commands limited assets among different theatre commands, reported The Times of India.

His statements come after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday addressed concerns of the air force on creation of theatre commands, saying “As far as Indian Air Force is concerned, the entire airspace of the nation will be looked after by one air defence command."