NYT Publishes Full-Page Ad by Over 70 Orgs Supporting Farmers

The advertisement further said that global citizens must be called on to safeguard the principles on which all democratic nations are founded.

“We call on all people who champion human rights – in the United States and around the world – to join us and condemn the abuses against farmers, labourers and protesters in India,” it said.

The signatories in the advertisement included many prominent human rights groups, including Hindus for Human Rights, Global Projects Against Hate and Extremism, New York City Fair Trade Coalition, The Revolutionary Love Project and Win Without War, among others.