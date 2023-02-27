FSL Report Confirms Bodies In Burnt Bolero Were Junaid & Nasir: Rajasthan Police

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that the bodies found in the burnt bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani are Junaid and Nasir’s, Rajasthan police officials told The Quint.

"We sent three samples for FSL testing: the DNA sample from the bones found in the burnt bolero, the blood stains in the SUV used by the accused, and the blood sample of the family members of Junaid Nasir. The FSL report has now confirmed that there is a clear match of the three DNA samples, and so this confirms that the bodies in the bolero were in fact Junaid and Nasir's,” Gaurav Srivastav, IG Bharatpur told The Quint. “This also confirms that they were abducted and taken in the SUV car found in Jind,” he added.

An SUV—a Scorpio—was found at a Gaushala in Jind in Haryana, which the Rajasthan police said was used by the accused to abduct Junaid and Nasir.